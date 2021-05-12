Answering your questions: Vaccine virtual town hall

Online Wednesday at 8 p.m.: WCNC Charlotte and a panel of public health experts are answering your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Join WCNC Charlotte, and our panel of experts from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Novant Health, for a virtual town hall event dedicated to answering your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting here at 8 p.m. Wednesday night, WCNC Charlotte's Fred Shropshire hosts this live streaming event with guests Dr. Charlene Wong, Chief Health Policy Officer for COVID-19 at North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, and Dr. Catherine Ohmstede, a pediatrician with Novant Health Dilworth Pediatrics and physician lead for Novant Health Children’s Health Institute.

Wong and Ohmstede will be answering your questions about the coronavirus vaccine live.

During the event, you can submit questions by commenting on the live video on YouTube and Facebook.

To submit your questions ahead of the event, text WCNC Charlotte at 704-329-3600.

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced it was expanding emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15.

The agency said the two-dose vaccine has "met the statutory criteria" to allow the EUA to be amended, and says the "known and potential benefits of this vaccine in individuals 12 years of age and older outweigh the known and potential risks."

The FDA action will be followed by the advisory committee's meeting, currently set for Wednesday. A draft agenda posted online says a vote would happen early Wednesday afternoon.