Churches answer call with vaccine clinics

Some Charlotte churches are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics to help more people get the shot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 continues to spread across North Carolina. Amidst the increasing case counts and hospitalizations, Gov. Roy Cooper says there is more work to be done to better curb the virus.

He's now called on faith leaders to help. One Charlotte church told WCNC Charlotte they're answering that call.

David Reiser, a deacon at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church in east Charlotte, said they're hosting a vaccine clinic at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, in the hopes to get more hesitant members of their congregation protected against the virus. He believes trust in the church will help build trust in the vaccine.

"The community has trust in us. They come to us for advice and knowledge," he said.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Reiser said church leaders have worked to not only encourage the faithful but to also dispel myths and promote safety.

"It's a civil thing as well," he said. "We believe if you're vaccinated, you're protected and in turn, you're protecting others."

The response from Our Lady of the Assumption came after Gov. Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen sent a letter faith leaders across North Carolina, urging them to become vaccine ambassadors.

"Their word can go a long way in encouraging people in their congregations to talk with doctors and understand that these vaccines are safe and effective," said Cooper.

Reiser has hopes the message will reach a variety of people who need to hear it; he said the church's congregation serves a diverse population, primarily Hispanic members of the community. Reiser notes Hispanic people in Mecklenburg County have been hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but he hopes offering the shot in the safety of the church pews will help them feel more comfortable about rolling up their sleeves.

"They all live within the area. We're very much embedded into the community here and I think this is a very good opportunity for them to show up," he said.

The clinic on Saturday will have both Pfizer and Moderna shots available. Follow-up clinics for second doses are slated for October as well.