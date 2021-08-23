New vaccine incentive plan would offer City of Charlotte employees $250 to get COVID-19 vaccine by end of September

The incentive could cost the city around $3 million, which would come from roughly $11 million set aside for city operations from the American Rescue Plan.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — There are new incentives in the City of Charlotte to get vaccinated -- but this time, the incentives specifically target city employees. For some City of Charlotte employees, they could get paid $600 to get a vaccine that's offered for free.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said she hopes to keep employees working and able to serve the community in a safe way.

It's why city employees will soon get paid $250 if they've been fully vaccinated or get a vaccination by Sept. 30. If 75% of the city's workforce is vaccinated by that date, all inoculated employees would get an additional $250.

That's in addition to the $100 the state is currently paying everyone who gets the COVID-19 vaccine.

Basically -- getting vaccinated is quickly turning into a payday.



Some councilmembers wonder, though, if all that money will actually make a difference, questioning if someone who has decided against the vaccine would be swayed by $250.

"It's very expensive," Councilmember Ed Driggs said. "If somebody hasn't gotten the shot already, given how easy it's been to get it, then, I wonder if they're going to be persuaded by $250 to get the shot."

Mayor Lyles thinks there's a good chance.

"This could impact a family, especially at that amount of money," Lyles said.

The incentive could cost the city around $3 million, which would come from roughly $11 million set aside for city operations from the American Rescue Plan.

The city estimates the individual vaccine reward will cost around $1.5 million. The team vaccine reward would cost up to another $1.5 million.

So far, roughly 1,000 city employees have battled COVID-19 with 800 of them visiting the hospital. That has cost the city $2.8 million in healthcare costs. City staff says the incentive would save the city money in the long run.

The city also plans to start paying hazard pay again to front-line city workers. They will get a 5% increase in their pay for the next eight weeks.

City workers will also get seven days of emergency medical leave in case they get sick with the virus or someone in their family tests positive and they need to quarantine.

The premium pay and emergency leave benefits would cost the city about $2-3 million.

City Manager Marcus Jones wants to see if the list of incentives works before mandating vaccines for all employees.

The city is conducting a vaccine verification survey. It's due Tuesday for workers, but so far shows 66% of city workers are vaccinated.