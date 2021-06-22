North Carolina expands COVID-19 vaccine $25 cash card program

More than 3 dozen counties statewide will offer $25 cash cards to anyone who receives their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or drives someone to their appointment.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina health officials announced Tuesday that the state will be expanding its $25 cash card incentive program for COVID-19 vaccinations to more than three dozen counties.

The program, launched in four counties in May, provides $25 cash cards for anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, or drives someone to their vaccination. Mecklenburg County was among the first counties to participate. The expanded program includes Cleveland, Gaston, Stanly and Watauga counties in the Charlotte area.

According to NCDDHS, one-quarter of people surveyed at pilot locations said the $25 cash cards were an important motivation for getting vaccinated that day. The cards were the first incentive North Carolina offered for vaccinations. Since that time, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a $1 million lottery, with the first drawing coming on Wednesday, June 23.

"Some people need help covering the cost of taking time away from work and for transportation, and the summer cards are one way to help," said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of NCDHHS. "What's really exciting is that we saw some people who received their first dose at a summer card event then drove others to help them get their vaccine."

A little more than half (52%) of adults in North Carolina are fully vaccinated, according to DHHS, and 55% of people have received at least one dose. There were 211 new cases reported Tuesday and 463 people are hospitalized statewide. President Joe Biden will visit Raleigh Thursday to promote vaccinations.

The following counties will participate in the expanded $25 cash card program across North Carolina: Alleghany, Ashe, Beaufort, Bertie, Buncombe, Caswell, Cleveland, Cumberland, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gaston, Greene, Guilford, Harnett, Hertford, Jackson, Johnston, Lee, Lenoir, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, New Hanover, Orange, Pamlico, Pender, Person, Pitt, Robeson, Rockingham, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly, Wake, Watauga, Wayne and Wilson. Those interested in the program can visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov or call 888-675-4567 to find a participating location.

