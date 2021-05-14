StarMed starts Xbox raffle for COVID-19 shots

If you're planning to get a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, you'll be entered into the raffle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare has an opportunity for people looking to not only level up their game, but also their protection against COVID-19.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, StarMed says anyone who gets their first or second dose of the vaccine over the next week will be entered into a raffle for an Xbox Series X game console. As part of their call, StarMed asked gamers to unite in this effort.

Yo kids (but everyone really)! Anyone who gets a 1st or 2nd dose at StarMed over the next week will be entered into a raffle for an Xbox series X! Gamers unite! ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🎮🎮🎮🎮 pic.twitter.com/noKlWOD3c6 — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) May 14, 2021