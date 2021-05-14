x
StarMed starts Xbox raffle for COVID-19 shots

If you're planning to get a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, you'll be entered into the raffle
Credit: elmahdi - stock.adobe.com
(stock photo)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare has an opportunity for people looking to not only level up their game, but also their protection against COVID-19.

In a tweet Friday afternoon, StarMed says anyone who gets their first or second dose of the vaccine over the next week will be entered into a raffle for an Xbox Series X game console. As part of their call, StarMed asked gamers to unite in this effort.

The Series X is the top-of-the-line console Microsoft launched in 2020 along with its slimmed-down alternative, the Series S. The Series X usually retails for about $500, but has been in scarce supply as fans are usually quick to snap them off of store shelves in-person and online. Gamers turned to the Xbox family, new PlayStation 5 offerings, and the Nintendo Switch lineup during the pandemic as escapes when most in-person attractions and events were canceled.

