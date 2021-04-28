5 times you don't need to wear a mask if you’re fully vaccinated

A taste of freedom for the vaccinated: new guidelines about where and when you can ditch your mask.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new eased guidelines Tuesday about where and when fully vaccinated people can go without a face covering.

Here are five times you don’t need to wear a mask if you’re fully vaccinated:

At small outdoor gatherings of both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Gathering outdoors with a small group of vaccinated family and friends. Outdoor dining with people from multiple households for a little outdoor dining. Walking, running, hiking, or biking outdoors alone or with people from your household. Gathering indoors with a small group of people who are all fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

These guidelines are meant only for people who are fully vaccinated against the virus.

The CDC says you’re considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your second dose in a two-dose series, like the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after the one-shot Johnson & Johnson dose.

The CDC says if you don’t meet these requirements, you are NOT fully vaccinated so you need to keep taking all precautions to protect yourself from the virus.

