Which Charlotte businesses require employees to be vaccinated?

Health care providers, including Atrium and Novant require vaccination against COVID-19. Many major employers in Charlotte are "strongly encouraging" the shot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, many people are wondering if this will pave the way for vaccine mandates at businesses in the Carolinas.

Health care providers in North Carolina, including Atrium Health and Novant Health, announced this summer they will require the vaccine for all workers. The City of Charlotte announced Monday that it will begin offering $250 for city workers to get vaccinated. If 75% of city employees are fully vaccinated by the end of September, all inoculated workers will be eligible for a second $250 bonus.

As of Tuesday, 64% of eligible adults in North Carolina have taken at least one dose of the vaccine, with 59% of adults being fully vaccinated, according to state data.

WCNC Charlotte's Chloe Leshner contacted several major employers in Charlotte to determine if they will require vaccinations for workers.

Bank of America: No mandates for employees.

Brighthouse Financial: No mandates, but all Brighthouse offices remain closed to ensure the safety of employees and their families. The company has not announced when its offices will reopen.

Duke Energy: No mandates but the company is offering incentives for employees who get vaccinated. In a statement, Duke said it is "strongly encouraging" employees to get the vaccine and will offer health reward points that can reduce monthly medical plan costs, as well as paid time off so employees can take time to schedule and receive the vaccine.

LendingTree: No mandate, but employees who aren't vaccinated must work remotely. As of Tuesday, Aug. 24, LendingTree says only fully vaccinated employees can enter its offices, including the new Charlotte headquarters. The company is strongly encouraging vaccinations.

Wells Fargo: No mandate, but Wells Fargo strongly encourages employees to consider getting vaccinated.

Honeywell and Lowe's have not yet responded to WCNC Charlotte's inquiries about vaccine requirements for employees.

