EPA administration visiting Charlotte to boost COVID-19 vaccines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Tuesday, the Biden Administration is focusing in on the Queen City to try and boost COVID-19 vaccinations.

Mecklenburg County Deputy Health director Dr. Raynard Washington knows the hurdles convincing unvaccinated people to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

And now, the Environmental Protection Administrator, Michael Regan, visits Charlotte to help get out that message.

Regan will tour a pop-up vaccination clinic to highlight the White House's push to mobilize grassroots efforts to educate and get as many people as possible to take the shot.

The Administrator will be joined by Dr. Cameron Webb, who is the Senior Advisor for Equity on the White House COVID-19 Task Force.

"Wherever we can go to have a clinic, we will basically try to be there," Washington said.

