How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina if you're over 70

People must sign up first the vaccine: at present, there are no walk-in locations in the central South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state of South Carolina has begun rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine for anyone over the age of 70, regardless if they have an underlying health condition or not.

Because supply of the vaccine is very limited right now, appointments to get the vaccine are being made Again, to be clear, people must sign up first the vaccine: at present, there are no walk-in locations in the central South Carolina.

IMPORTANT: No matter which option you choose, this is a two-dose vaccine series. So when you get the vaccine, make sure you have an appointment for the second dose before you leave the vaccination site. With the Pfizer vaccine, you have to wait 3 weeks for your second dose; with the Moderna vaccine, it's 4 weeks.

For now, there several was ways you can sign up to get the vaccine:

We got into detail about all the current options below. State health officials say other options will be available in the coming weeks and months.

DHEC Vaccine Locator

DHEC’s online map at scdhec.gov/vaxlocator will has been live since Wednesday, Jan. 13. This online map shows the locations currently accepting appointments (many of the same ones listed below) for COVID-19 vaccine and the map will provide the contact information for scheduling appointments at those locations. The map itself is not a way to schedule an appointment.

will has been live since Wednesday, Jan. 13. This online map shows the locations currently accepting appointments (many of the same ones listed below) for COVID-19 vaccine and the map will provide the contact information for scheduling appointments at those locations. People can also call DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for assistance in locating the contact information for scheduling an appointment. The Care Line can’t schedule an appointment but can help provide the phone numbers of locations offering vaccine appointments.

for assistance in locating the contact information for scheduling an appointment. You will be asked to provide a driver’s license or other form of ID at your appointment that confirms your age in order to receive vaccine.

that confirms your age in order to receive vaccine. South Carolina residency is not a requirement to receive a vaccine.

VIDEO: How to use DHEC's vaccination site

Prisma Health

Prisma Health locations can be found in the DHEC vaccine locator above.

They've also opened a large-scale community vaccination site in Columbia near the South Carolina's Williams Brice Stadium at 22 National Guard Rd., Columbia, SC 29201, or Gamecock Park.

To receive their vaccine, people should access these sites by visiting www.PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine for the latest information about the vaccination process and how to request an appointment either online or by phone at 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762.)

This is the process to request a vaccine:

Fill out our vaccine request form or call us at 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762). Note that each person must have their own email. You can not register more than one person with the same email.

Note that each person must have their own email. You can not register more than one person with the same email. You will receive an email from Marketing@PrismaHealth.org to confirm receipt of your online request form. This is not an appointment.

to confirm receipt of your online request form. This is not an appointment. You will receive an email from the CDC with a link to the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). This link is unique to you and cannot be shared with anyone else.

with a link to the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). This link is unique to you and cannot be shared with anyone else. Click the link to the VAMS portal and create a username and password. Do not use Internet Explorer. Use Google Chrome, Safari or other web browser.

Do not use Internet Explorer. Use Google Chrome, Safari or other web browser. Follow the instructions, which include completing a medical questionnaire and scheduling an appointment.

Both sites will administer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. That requires a second dose three weeks later.

Doctor's Care

Some Doctor's Care locations throughout the region are now accepting appointments.

You can also see which locations are open on the DHEC vaccine locator or by calling DHEC at 1-855-472-3432.

Walgreens

Walgreens is also scheduling vaccinations at some locations. Supply is limited. You can see a list of stores on DHEC's vaccine locator, as mentioned above, or you can go to the following website:

You can also see which locations are open on the DHEC vaccine locator or by calling DHEC at 1-855-472-3432.

Publix

Note: Currently all Publix vaccine appointment times have been filled. The company says they will give an update when more vaccine is available.

42 Publix pharmacies in the state will have vaccinations administered to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Kroger

Kroger is scheduling vaccine appointments at some locations. Supply is limited.

Residents should use Kroger's vaccination website for South Carolina to locate pharmacies and schedule appointments. Appointments are subject to availability.

You can also see which locations are open on the DHEC vaccine locator or by calling DHEC at 1-855-472-3432.

Walmart

Walmart will begin scheduling vaccinations at some locations in South Carolina the week of January 25. The exact times are not yet known.

Here is the list of locations:

ORANGEBURG

GEORGETOWN

FLORENCE

EASLEY

LAURENS

WEST COLUMBIA

SPARTANBURG

FORT MILL

NORTH CHARLESTON

SUMMERVILLE

BLUFFTON

NORTH AUGUSTA

SAM’S CLUB - GREENVILLE

SAM’S CLUB - COLUMBIA