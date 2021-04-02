NC governor to address COVID-19 response, vaccine rollout

Gov. Roy Cooper will speak publicly Thursday for the first time since he said 'it is time' to open North Carolina schools for in-person learning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will provide an update on the state's COVID-19 response and vaccine rollout just days after the governor said "it is time" to reopen schools for in-person learning.

Cooper and Cohen will be joined by Charlie Perusse, the budget director for North Carolina. According to a release from Cooper's office, Thursday's briefing will include recommendations for the state's emergency supplemental budget.

On Tuesday, Cooper said he was "strongly urging" schools to reopen for in-person classes, citing a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that found minimal student-to-staff transmission of COVID-19. The report included a study that tracked 11 North Carolina school districts with at least 90,000 students over a nine-week period.

The announcement led to pushback from teachers across the state, with many demanding they be moved up the priority list for vaccinations. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said schools can safely reopen even if teachers aren't vaccinated.

Cooper also said students should have the option to continue remote learning if that is best for them. Cooper said the same standard should apply to teachers, too.

"And teachers who are at risk should be providing that remote instruction," Cooper said. "But students who are ready to return to the classrooms should have that chance."