Cooper expected to open all Group 3 vaccination appointments early

Front-line workers in Group 3 were previously expected to become eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations on March 10.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As North Carolina health officials prepare for a massive shipment of Johnson & Johnson's recently approved COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to open vaccination appointments for Group 3 front-line workers one week early.

According to a report from WRAL-TV in Raleigh, Cooper is expected to open vaccine appointments for all Group 3 members during a 2 p.m. media briefing Tuesday. Previously, front-line workers in Group 3 weren't expected to be eligible for the vaccine until March 10, allowing teachers and child care workers the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Some Group 3 essential workers include postal service employees, grocery store workers, first responders, restaurant employees and public transportation.

More than 80,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine are scheduled to arrive in North Carolina Wednesday. The single-shot vaccine is being lauded as a game-changer in the pandemic due to the fact it does not require extreme cold storage. This will allow more health care providers to receive and administer vaccines.

"It reduces and prevents hospitalizations and it prevents deaths," Dr. Jerome Williams with Novant Health said last week. "And that's really the bottom line. If we're able to achieve that then we are wildly successful and that will be an end to the pandemic."

Health officials are optimistic the new vaccine will help speed up the process, pushing us closer to the end of the pandemic. Last week, Cooper's new executive order took effect, easing some of the restrictions on businesses, including the elimination of the nightly curfew and allowing restaurants to have more customers inside. The order also allows more fans to attend outdoor sporting events, which was a major win for parents of high school athletes competing this spring.

Large indoor sporting venues, such as those used by college and professional athletics, can operate at 15% capacity with no cap otherwise so long as their stadium or arena typically seats more than 5,000 attendees.