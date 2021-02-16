Severe weather forces Gaston County to reschedule COVID-19 vaccination clinic

All 1,200 individuals scheduled to receive their first shots this Wednesday will be rescheduled for next Friday, Feb. 26.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Due to severe weather delays, Gaston County’s shipment of Moderna vaccine for this week has not yet arrived, and so the county is rescheduling Wednesday's planned vaccination event.

All 1,200 individuals scheduled to receive their first shots this Wednesday will be rescheduled for next Friday, Feb. 26, the county reports. All appointment times will remain the same and the vaccines will still be administered at the Gastonia Farmer’s Market.

Each person on the list to get a vaccine on Wednesday is being notified of the change through the Everbridge system through either email, text or recorded phone call.

The vaccine shipping delays will not affect the County’s 2nd dose clinic, scheduled for this Friday at the Gastonia Farmer’s Market.