Vaccine appointments in Mecklenburg Co. postponed after winter weather delays shipments

Icy conditions are impacting vaccine shipping hubs for the southeastern United States, causing some providers to receive incomplete weekly shipments or none at all.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Winter weather continues to hamper the race to put COVID-19 vaccines into arms.

Mecklenburg County had to press pause on nearly 2,000 vaccine appointments because severe weather at vaccine shipping hubs prevented its weekly allotment from coming in.

According to the county, as many as 1,700 appointments could be postponed through Monday. The impacts are primarily to second-dose appointments conducted through StarMed, but first-dose shots scheduled there on Monday morning will be delayed as well.

The county said it will notify the affected patients. Meantime, its other weekend vaccine events are still on.

StarMed's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Arin Piramzadian said it's just another instance of a pandemic pivot.

"The best feeling in the world is calling someone and letting them know we have the vaccine available for them. This is really disheartening," Piramzadian said. "Unfortunately, it's still the middle of a pandemic. Things happen. Weather happens. What we've learned during this pandemic is you have to adapt and overcome it."

Piramzadian said once the shipment does come, which he believes could be over the weekend or Monday, his team plans to hit the ground running. StarMed will bring on more staff, if needed, to catch up on appointments.

Mecklenburg Public Health is just one of many vaccine providers across the southeast that are dealing with a ripple effect from winter weather.

Icy conditions at FedEx and UPS vaccine shipping hubs in Memphis and Louisville have delayed the vaccine to several states.

South Carolina was included as well in the winter woes, with at least 14 vaccine providers reporting incomplete or missing direct shipments from Pfizer earlier this week.

Friday afternoon, the Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed those providers finally got their late doses Thursday night.

It was a relief, but DHEC's State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said the whole situation was an important reminder.

"We do have to continue to be very careful in how we manage our vaccine inventory and ensure that every last drop is safely administered," Bell said.

StarMed says because of the weather delays on vaccine shipments, it had to postpone 1,500 appointments. The CMO says it's so disappointing, but once the doses come in, he thinks they'll be able to get through the backlog of people. @wcnc — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) February 12, 2021

Both Bell and Piramzadian said, for those having to wait a little longer for their second shots, there is more flexibility in how far apart the two vaccine doses can be administered.

The CDC recently extended the window for the second dose to 6 weeks after a first dose, and if a person has to go even longer than that, they do not have to restart the vaccine series.