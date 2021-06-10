These SC breweries are offering free beers if you get your COVID-19 shot

Numerous breweries across the state are participating in this initiative.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced its “Shot with a Chaser” campaign, a partnership with the South Carolina Brewers Guild to help boost vaccination rates among young adults. Numerous breweries across the state are participating in this initiative.



The 20-24 age group is the least vaccinated group in South Carolina, making up less than one percent of all vaccinated individuals, according to DHEC data. Through this new campaign, the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at participating breweries, with some breweries offering the two-dose Moderna vaccine, as well.

Anyone who gets their shot on-site from a trained medical professional will be offered a free beer or soda; those who choose a beer must be 21 or older.



“DHEC’s partnership with the South Carolina Brewer’s Guild is the latest example of innovation and outside-the-box thinking that it’s going to take to beat this pandemic,” Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director said. “Young adults are often busy travelers and incredibly social, so we want to make sure they get their shot to protect themselves and others while visiting restaurants, vacationing, and attending various events. This promotion will go a long way in meeting that goal.”

Below is a list of breweries teaming with DHEC, as well as dates and times these locations are offering the COVID-19 vaccine. The most current information on the Shot with a Chaser campaign is available at stayscstrong.com/breweries.

DHEC and S.C. Brewers Guild Upcoming ‘Shot with a Chaser’ Events

Upstate (Janssen and Moderna shots available at all locations)

Thursday, June 10: Keowee Brewing in Seneca from 4-8 p.m.

Friday, June 11: Pendleton Brewing in Pendleton from 4-8 p.m.

Friday, June 11: Fireforge Crafted Beer in Greenville from 4-8 p.m.

Friday, June 11: Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery in Spartanburg from 4-8 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: Birds Fly South Ale Project in Greenville from 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery in Spartanburg from 2-6 p.m.



Lowcountry (Janssen only at this time)

Thursday, June 10: Holy City Brewing in Charleston from 3-6 p.m.

Friday, June 11: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company in Charleston from 3-6 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: Tradesman Brewing Company in Charleston from 3-6 p.m.

Thursday, June 17: Palmetto Brewing Company in Charleston from 4-7 p.m.

Thursday, June 17: Tideland Brewing in North Charleston from 4-7 p.m.

Friday, June 18: Commonhouse Aleworks in North Charleston from 4-7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23: Victor Hoppenstein’s Brewlab in Charleston from 4-7 p.m.

Friday, June 25: Low Tide Brewing on Johns Island from 3-6 p.m.

Friday, June 25: Cooper River Brewing in Charleston from 4-7 p.m.

Midlands (Janssen and Moderna shots available at both locations)

Friday, June 11: River Rat Brewery in Columbia from 3-7 p.m.

Friday, June 18: Lore Brewing in Indian Land from 3-7 p.m.

Pee Dee (Janssen only at this time)