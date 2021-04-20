UNC Charlotte offers incentives to students who get COVID-vaccine

Prizes for students who are fully vaccinated by June 15 include their choice of free parking and $500 added to their Niner ID cards.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNC Charlotte is scheduled to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students and faculty Tuesday, and now university leaders are offering incentives to students who may be on the fence about getting the shot.

Tuesday's clinic, in conjunction with Atrium Health, will offer the Pfizer vaccine for students and staff. The school initially planned to administer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine before it was paused due to concerns over possible blood clotting in some patients.

UNCC announced it will not require students to get the vaccine but there are benefits to getting vaccinated. These perks include no longer have to submit the daily health check and students will no longer be required to take part in the random mitigation testing.

Chancellor Sharon Gabler said the vaccine is a pathway back to regular campus life, which is why UNCC is offering on-campus clinics and benefits for students uncertain about taking the shot.

"They've been pretty strict on the COVID regulations, and doing the health checks and getting COVID tests," said one UNC Charlotte student.

In addition to skipping some of the health requirements, any student who completes their vaccinations by June 15 will also be eligible for one of several prizes, which include their choice of free parking or $500 on the Niner ID card. Students will just need to show proof of their vaccination to be registered for the prizes.