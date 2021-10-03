Charlotte pharmacy hopes to expand access to COVID-19 vaccine

The Mecklenburg County Health Department is now working with Premier Pharmacy and Wellness Center to help underserved communities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Skepticism about the vaccine is widespread, especially in communities of color, which have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department is trying to change that by giving vaccine doses to Charlotte-area pharmacies.

Premier Pharmacy and Wellness Center on Monroe Road in Charlotte recently started vaccinating people, specifically hoping to target those who may not trust the vaccine.

Andrea Hunter got her first dose on Tuesday. She told WCNC Charlotte she was anxious to get it ahead of time.

"Just because I've heard so many rumors that you're going to feel bad," Hunter said.

Hunter said, in the beginning, she was hesitant -- but now she's ready.

"In the past six months my family has lost several members to COVID, my parents are also 70 years old," she said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 75.8% of those who have started the vaccination process are white while 16.3% percent are Black.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department is now working with Premier Pharmacy and Wellness Center to help underserved communities.

Dr. Martez Prince is the owner of Premier Pharmacy.

"We've always been very progressive and hands-on," Prince said.

Prince said skepticism in the Black community stems from years of trauma and broken trust through the government.

"I understand why the hesitation is there why we have such a distrust for medical procedure, and things like that -- especially when it's very new," Prince said.

Right now, the pharmacy is focusing on spreading the truth about the vaccine by rebuilding trust and fighting fear with facts.

They have administered around 200 shots in the last two weeks and hope do to many more. He's now asking the public to talk to people they know who are hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Educate your family on the impact COVID has had and how they can become vaccinated," Prince said.