Vaccine providers prepare to accept adolescents for COVID-19 shots, following FDA emergency approval

On the same day the FDA announced its emergency use authorization of Pfizer for 12- to 15-year-olds, Charlotte clinics are preparing for the new age group.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-area vaccine providers are already preparing to open their doors for adolescents to get the COVID-19 shot.

It comes the same day the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for children 12 to 15 years of age, under emergency use.

“The FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Janet Woodcock, the FDA's Acting Commissioner, said. “Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic."

StarMed Healthcare tweeted just hours after the FDA announced that all of its sites will start accepting that new age group on Wednesday. StarMed will allow people to walk in and get their shots.

An independent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel is set to discuss the Pfizer data and vote on its recommended use on Wednesday. That meeting will start in the morning and last through the late afternoon.

Doctors call the EUA for younger people a crucial step to getting protection levels higher in the community, and they urge parents with questions or concerns about the vaccine to ask their child's pediatrician for more information.

In the meantime, they offer some factors to consider when it comes time to have a child vaccinated, noting that parents might want to plan for the possibility of their child feeling side effects from the vaccine.

"They might have a significant response in the 24 to 48 hours after the vaccine, which could include a fever. It could include having some body aches and feeling poorly," Dr. Ashley Perrott, a senior physician executive with Novant Health, said.

It's an important point to keep in mind if your child has school or other activities they want to attend, particularly if there are temperature screenings involved.

"Choosing to have the vaccine when there is no school the following day or avoiding the vaccine if there's a big event the following day would be good advice," Perrott said.

The good news, like with adults having to navigate the same dilemma, kids should only see short-lived impacts from the vaccine.

"Most people's side effects, if they have any, last for 24 hours or less," Dr. Brannon Traxler, South Carolina's Public Health Director, said.