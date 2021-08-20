Why do we need a 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?

Boosters are pretty common when it comes to vaccines. For example, tetanus shots require a booster every 10 years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The COVID-19 vaccines have been incredibly effective at keeping people out of the hospital.

So why do we need a third dose? Let's connect the dots.

That's because, over time, the immunity you get from some vaccines starts to wear off.

Vaccines may also become less effective as a virus mutates and that's why you need a flu shot every year.

The flu mutates often, and different strains circulate every flu season. Each year doctors design a new vaccine in hopes of targeting that year's predominant strain.

Now the COVID-19 vaccine is facing similar challenges, the delta variant is proving to be more transmissible and more resistant to our vaccines.

Doctors are afraid the protection against severe illness and hospitalization could decrease over time unless we give our immune systems a boost.

That's why 8 months after your second vaccine, it's time to roll up your sleeve for a third.

