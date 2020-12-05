Gov. Cooper: North Carolina likely won't enter Phase 2 of COVID-19 reopening before May 22

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Facts:
- Cases in North Carolina: 15,346 with 577 deaths. From Monday to Tuesday the state is reporting 301 new cases, up from 281 the day before.Sunday to Monday the state is reporting 281 new cases.
- Cases in South Carolina: 7,792 with 346 deaths. Confirmed cases have increased by 140 from Sunday. A total of 346 people have died, an increase of 15 from Sunday. Dr. Linda Bell, the state's epidemiologist with DHEC, says the curve of cases for the illness appears to be leveling in the state.
- Cases in Mecklenburg County: 2,158 with and 63 deaths — The average number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has decreased over the last 14 days, according to county statistics. An average of 7% of people tested have returned a positive result, which is down slightly over the last two weeks.
Governor Roy Cooper and members of North Carolina's coronavirus task force are providing an update on the state's response to COVID-19. The state reported 301 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday.