x
Gov. Cooper: North Carolina likely won't enter Phase 2 of COVID-19 reopening before May 22

Governor Roy Cooper said he is pleased with the state's coronavirus numbers but doesn't believe North Carolina will be ready for Phase 2 for at least two weeks.
Key Facts:

Gov. Cooper COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, May 12 

Governor Roy Cooper and members of North Carolina's coronavirus task force are providing an update on the state's response to COVID-19. The state reported 301 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday.

