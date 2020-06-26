x
List: Where to get free face masks

WCNC Charlotte is compiling a list of where to get free face masks around Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Face masks are officially mandatory in North Carolina in accordance with Governor Cooper's latest executive order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.  

Masks will be required in public places, like restaurants, supermarkets and stores.  Of course there are exemptions to the order, and you'll find them here.

Here's a list of places offering free face masks:

  • Valerie C. Woodard Center
    3205 Freedom Drive
    Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28
    9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Lake Norman Community Health Clinic
    14230 Hunters Road
    Tuesday, June 30
    11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Bessemer City Boys & Girls Club
    401 E Washington Ave
    Tuesday, June 30
    12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

