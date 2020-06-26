List: Where to get free face masks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Face masks are officially mandatory in North Carolina in accordance with Governor Cooper's latest executive order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Masks will be required in public places, like restaurants, supermarkets and stores. Of course there are exemptions to the order, and you'll find them here.
Here's a list of places offering free face masks:
- Valerie C. Woodard Center
3205 Freedom Drive
Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Lake Norman Community Health Clinic
14230 Hunters Road
Tuesday, June 30
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Bessemer City Boys & Girls Club
401 E Washington Ave
Tuesday, June 30
12 p.m. to 6 p.m.