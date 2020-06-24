Cooper said people must wear face coverings when in public places indoors or outdoors.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has announced that face masks are now mandatory in public places in North Carolina.

Cooper said people must wear face coverings in public places (indoors or outdoors) and where physical distancing is not possible.

Face masks will also be required for all employees and customers of retail businesses and restaurants.

Gov. Cooper said there are a few expectations to this face mask rule, which includes:

-people with medical conditions

- children under 11

- people who are at home

-people who are walking and others otherwise exercising outside when not within six feet of others.

Cooper also announced on Wednesday that North Carolina will remain in Phase two of reopening for another three weeks.

"I've been clear that data and science would lead the way in following that standard," Cooper said. "It's clear that our numbers will keep us from moving ahead into the next phase of easing restrictions."

North Carolina reported more than 1,700 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases Wednesday; that is 47 cases shy of the state's record daily increase set up on June 12.

Hospitalizations backed off yesterday's high and remain above 900.

The positive test rate is still averaging around 9% over the last 14 days. That was the key factor Wednesday in having North Carolina and seven other states listed among restrictions in the New York tri-state area. Visitors from states where positive results from testing were averaging at 10% or greater would be required to quarantine for two weeks upon arriving in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.

Dr. Fauci testified before Congress Tuesday and said that North Carolina could see an "insidious increase in community spread, which will be much more difficult to contain as community spread amplifies itself."

Cooper has faced pressure from Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and Mecklenburg County commissioners, who are calling to make face masks mandatory in public mandatory.

During Monday's Charlotte City Council meeting, Lyles and other city leaders shared the desire to make masks mandatory in public areas.

In totals, North Carolina has had 56,174 cases and 1,271 deaths.