Dr. Mandy Cohen sworn in as CDC Director

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Dr. Mandy Cohen was sworn in as the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Monday.

The former North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary succeeds former CDC director Rochelle Walensky, who departed the agency at the end of June.

Cohen helmed the NCDHHS for five years. The last two years of her tenure involved navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, during which she became a household name for North Carolinians.

Cohen left NCDHHS in 2021 to become the CEO and executive vice president of Aledade Care Solutions, which touts itself as a company that helps health centers and doctors with workflows, support, and data management.

Thankful to Luis, Chief of the Operations Branch, and team for the tour of the Emergency Operations Center at @CDCgov !👏 Very excited to meet staff and see the great work being done every day at the agency. pic.twitter.com/pgFczEQLPL — Mandy K. Cohen, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) July 10, 2023

Cohen notably brings experience both in medicinal practice and in federal healthcare leadership to the CDC, having previously worked under the Obama administration as a senior official at the Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services.

She earned her medical degree from Yale and her Master's degree in public health from Harvard, and also trained in internal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

