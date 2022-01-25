Former NCDHHS secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen announces new job

Dr. Mandy Cohen, who was the face of North Carolina's COVID-19 reponse for two years, has accepted a new job as the CEO of Aledade Care Solutions.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Dr. Mandy Cohen, who recently stepped down as secretary at the state Department of Health and Human Services, has announced her next steps.

Cohen, who was North Carolina's guide to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 22 months, will step into the role of CEO at Aledade Care Solutions, Aledade's new health services unit. She will also serve as Aledade’s Executive Vice President.

Cohen will assume her new roles in March 2022, according to a press release.

Founded in 2014, Aledade is a self-described "physician enablement company" that helps health centers and doctors offices better care for their patients and "empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy."

Excited to share my next steps! Joining @AledadeACO as EVP and CEO of new biz unit - Aledade Care Solutions. Look forward to joining this talented team in March! #valuebasedcare #buyinghealth #wholepersoncare https://t.co/Bjb9uJatvt — Mandy Cohen (@DrMandyCohen) January 25, 2022

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts