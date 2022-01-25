Former NCDHHS secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen announces new job

RALEIGH, N.C. — Dr. Mandy Cohen, who recently stepped down as secretary at the state Department of Health and Human Services, has announced her next steps.
Cohen, who was North Carolina's guide to the coronavirus pandemic over the past 22 months, will step into the role of CEO at Aledade Care Solutions, Aledade's new health services unit. She will also serve as Aledade’s Executive Vice President.
Cohen will assume her new roles in March 2022, according to a press release.
Founded in 2014, Aledade is a self-described "physician enablement company" that helps health centers and doctors offices better care for their patients and "empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy."
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.