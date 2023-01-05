Understanding the hazards firefighters face during Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

January is an opportunity for groups supporting firefighters with education and resources.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When firefighters rush into a burning building or are working to douse the flames at a scene, they take risks to make sure lives are saved. But two organizations want to make sure these first responders also understand the hidden health risks that aren't exactly visible, and what they need when they're in a different kind of fight.

January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, and it's a chance for the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) and the Firefighter Cancer Support Network (FCSN) to share more insight into why firefighters are facing cancer.

The IAFF said 348 out of the 469 names added to its Fallen Fire Memorial in 2022 were members who died from occupational cancer, about 75% of all names added to the wall. The IAFF and FCSN are using the month of January to not only spread awareness to the public but to also give firefighters tools and guidance on cancer prevention. Both organizations also continue supporting departments that may have members fighting cancer.

“We must educate ourselves and do everything we can to extinguish cancer from the fire service," Edward Kelly, General President of the IAFF, said in a statement. "Together, the IAFF and FCSN are dedicated to doing whatever it takes to keep fire fighters healthy on and off the job.”

Another aim of this venture is to help get more legislative support to establish presumptive disabilities for firefighters diagnosed with cancer. North Carolina did not have a presumptive cancer law on the books until it was included in the 2022 state budget signed by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2021.

The evidence linking firefighting to cancer development has also been studied extensively, and a World Health Organization study published in 2022 confirmed the link. The organization found firefighters experienced a 9% increase in cancer diagnoses and a 14% increase in cancer-related deaths, all linked to carcinogens both at fire scenes and at fire stations.

“The science around fire fighter exposures is constantly changing but with continued research we learn more and more and are better equipped to introduce prevention practices to reduce our risk of developing occupational cancer," said Bryan Frieders, CEO of the FCSN.