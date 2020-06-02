CRAMERTON, N.C. — Leaders at Cramerton Christian Academy choose to close its doors for a few days for the sake of health and student wellbeing.

The schools said over the past several weeks they saw a growing number of absent students who were missing school due to illnesses like the flu, strep and RSV.

On Monday they said 70 out of 340 students in grades 5 through 12 were out sick on top of an additional 10% in the school’s daycare and preschool enrollment.

Nurses said high flu numbers like this are common in schools because of the close contact.

“Especially in schools it’s hard to be six feet way which is the recommendation for droplet precautions,” clinical nurse Rosalie Hawkins said.

The best advice is to just stay home if you’re sick and always wash your hands thoroughly and often. Cleaning everyday surfaces are also important.

“Countertops, desktops, and chairs things you wouldn’t even think about touching that kids and even adults touch every day just keeping it clean everyday and between uses,” Hawkins said.

Cramerton Christian Academy says once students return they plan to teach good handwashing techniques and continue to clean high-touch areas.

