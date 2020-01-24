ROCK HILL, S.C. — Four students at Sullivan Middle School in Rock Hill have confirmed cases of the highly contagious skin infection impetigo.

Parents received an alert from the district Thursday notifying them of the confirmed cases of impetigo and that the students were currently being treated with antibiotics.

The impetigo infection is typically passed from skin to skin contact after the infected person has broken the skin’s surface with a cut or wound.

“It can happen on any area of the body, but it can happen typically around the nose and mouth when we are rubbing it or sneezing and we are rubbing our noses, pedestrian Dr. Carlos Paxtor says.

WCNC NBC Charlotte visited Rock Hill’s Modern Warrior MMA gym, where the owner says the goal is to always avoid infections like impetigo.

“If you don’t take some preventative measures stuff is gonna spread," owner Keith Richardson said.

Richardson adds they always wipe down the mats with disinfectant. A few preventive measures you can take personally include good hygiene, taking care of your skin and washing your hands often and thoroughly.

Rock Hill Schools say they have taken very precaution to deep clean the school surfaces and follow the infectious disease guidelines set by the CDC and the South Carolina Department of Health.

Doctors say once treatment is given the infection should heal in a couple of days.

