Free at-home COVID-19 test handouts resume Feb. 7 in Mecklenburg County

Different county library branches will have kits to hand out.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County residents seeking an at-home COVID-19 test kit will soon be able to once again pick them up from county libraries.

Free test kit distribution will kick back up on Feb. 7 at select branch libraries along with Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) locations. The health department said this is possible because an additional supply of the antigen kits was delivered earlier in the week.

“We are pleased to be able to continue our partnership with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Public Library to better serve residents who are facing barriers to getting tested for COVID,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, director of MCPH.

Test kits can be picked up curbside, with one test kit allocated for each county resident at no cost. A maximum of four kits per household will be given away, and the distribution lasts as long as supply lasts. No ID or insurance is necessary since the kits do not require clinical supervision.

Following is a list of locations where the kits will be handed out at different library branches, broken down by dates and times the distribution will happen:

Monday, Feb. 7, and Thursday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library at 4429 South Boulevard in Charlotte Charlotte Mecklenburg Library - North County Regional branch along 16500 Holly Crest Lane in Huntersville Charlotte Mecklenburg Library - Steele Creek branch at 13620 Steele Creek Road in Charlotte Charlotte Mecklenburg Library - Mint Hill branch at 6840 Matthews-Mint Hill Road in Mint Hill

Tuesday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. through 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11 & 12, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Charlotte Mecklenburg Library -West Boulevard branch at 2157 West Boulevard in Charlotte Charlotte Mecklenburg Library - Hickory Grove branch at 593 Hickory Grove Road in Charlotte Charlotte Mecklenburg Library - Sugar Creek branch at 4045 North Tryon Street Ste. A in Charlotte



MCPH's Southeast branch at 249 Billingsley Road will hand out tests throughout the workweek from Feb. 8 through Feb. 11. On Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, tests can be picked up from 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. On Wednesday, tests will be handed out from 8:30 a.m. through 7 p.m.

The department notes additional sites will be considered based on available kits and demand. Locations, days, and hours open are subject to change.