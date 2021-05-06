WCNC Charlotte honors nurses for National Nurses Week

We're featuring nurses caring for our communities here in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nurses have been the backbone of the front lines throughout the coronavirus pandemic. National Nurses Week is May 6 through May 12, a time to recognize the dedication of nurses who are doing life-saving work.

WCNC Charlotte is recognizing local nurses to thank them for all they have done for the community. We're highlighting the people caring for our communities here in the Carolinas.

Erin Holzhauer is a nurse with Samaritan’s Purse and their Disaster Assistance Response Team.

New Year’s Day 2021 was supposed to be a new, fresh start. But COVID-19 cases were peaking and Samaritan’s Purse was putting up a field hospital in Lenoir.

“It was a little surreal. Normally we're packing a bag and hopping on a plane so to be able to drive 45 minutes from my home to go to disaster response was unlike anything we've had to do before," Erin Holzhauer, RN, MSN said.

She is one of the nurses who cared for dozens of COVID-19 patients in the tents in Caldwell Memorial Hospital’s parking lot. A job that hit a lot closer to home.

“It was also a really great opportunity to serve our own community," she said.

Holzhauer wanted a career that could take her around the world, but she wasn't expecting it to be because of a global pandemic.

“I was at the hospital in Cremona, Italy which was our first COVID hospital,” Holzhauer said. “The pandemic was still pretty new, there was a lot we didn't know about COVID so it was kind of a scary response going into it."

When the pandemic shut the rest of the world down, there was an even greater need for her work.

"You really get to enter people’s lives at really, really low points and just try to be this light and this elevation and support when maybe they feel like there’s not a lot of people or things in this world that are there to support them,” Holzhauer said.

A reminder of just how critical nurses are.

