Some could have flu and COVID-19 this season, experts warn

Health experts believe flu season could interact with the pandemic in many ways, including leaving some with two viral infections at once.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the coronavirus numbers in the Carolinas appear to be stabilizing on the heels of back-to-school reopening, health experts are warning of what some have called a "twindemic" — flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic combined.

"Even if we are seeing some benefit from COVID-safe behaviors in the community, we're still in for a rocky flu season," said Dr. Katie Passaretti, Medical Director of Infection Control for Atrium Health.

October usually ushers in flu season, and one big question looming is how will it interact with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Passaretti thinks, while the extent of impact and who gets hit the hardest is still left to be seen, there are many scenarios that are likely.

"For sure we're going to have to deal with both flu and COVID kind of layered on top of each other," Passaretti said. "Lots of potential for overall respiratory virus to be increased this year, increased hospitalizations and people that have both COVID and flu infection, or survivors of COVID that have had some lung damage that then get flu, and just the usual COVID and flu hospitalizations themselves."

That is why, even with masking and social distancing protocols in place, getting that flu shot this year is more important than ever.

#FluFactFriday: Vaccine manufacturers project they will supply as many as 194 to 198 million doses of #fluvaccine for the 2020-2021 season, which is a record and about 20 million doses more than last season.



Learn more about vaccine supply=:https://t.co/sFItAFXa1R pic.twitter.com/nbl2C2Yinq — CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) September 4, 2020

Dr. Passaretti recommends vaccinating in late September or early October for maximum protection throughout the flu season is, but for younger kids who need two vaccinations, the time is right now.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that it can take up to 14 days for a person to develop enough antibodies from the vaccine to fight off the flu virus.