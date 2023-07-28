Man gets sick after eating raw oysters at Charlotte bar, officials say

Experts say warm waters are increasing the occurrence of vibrio bacteria in raw oysters as cases have been reported in multiple states this summer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials in Mecklenburg County and North Carolina issued a warning about bacterial infections after a person got sick from eating raw oysters at a Charlotte bar.

According to Mecklenburg County Public Health, the person was diagnosed with vibriosis after eating oysters at what's known as a nonregulated bar. Nonregulated bars are establishments that have limited food menus and do not require health inspections, officials said. The health department did not identify the bar where the person ate and got sick.

"If you are a customer, be proactive, look for the inspection certificate, or ask the staff," Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County's health director, said. "The occurrence of a food-borne illness is rare, in large part due to the regulation of food establishments. But environmental health inspections do not have universal access and authority to every establishment that serves food."

Vibriosis cases have been reported across the country this summer, with health experts blaming hot weather and rising sea temperatures. Vibrio bacteria are found naturally in the environment but thrive in warm conditions. People can get vibriosis by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, including oysters. Symptoms of vibriosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, headache, fever and chills. Most people will recover in a few days, but people with weakened immune systems or liver disease are at an increased risk of serious illness or death.

Vibrio bacteria can also infect people through open cuts or scratches. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services warned people not to swim with open wounds after three people died from the bacteria. The bacteria are normally found in warm seawater or brackish water.

So far this summer, cases have been reported in Florida, Missouri, North Carolina and Washington. Since 2019, eight of the 47 reported cases in North Carolina have been deadly, NCDHHS reported.

Tips to lower your risk of exposure to vibrio bacteria:

Don't swim with an open wound. This includes wading at the beach.

Cover your wound with a waterproof bandage if it could come into contact with saltwater or brackwish water.

If you get cut while in the water, get out immediately and wash with soap and water.

Wash wounds and cuts thoroughly with soap and water after contact with saltwater, brackish water or raw seafood.

Thoroughly cook all shellfish to an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees for 15 seconds.