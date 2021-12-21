How to tell if it's the winter blues or something more severe

During these shorter days, seasonal depression starts to set in for some. With the pandemic seeming to ramp up again, it could be even worse this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to the Cleveland Clinic, approximately half a million people in the United States suffer from winter seasonal affective disorder, while 10% to 20% may suffer from a more mild form of winter blues.

But how do you know if it’s something more severe like major depressive disorder?

“The holiday blues tend to be pretty short-lived, and they can come and go pretty easily, whereas clinical depression is something different altogether," Dr. Craig Chepke said. "For people with major depressive disorder, as we call it, then it's more than the holiday blues, there is more persistence of it."

Depression is the leading cause of disability in the world with an estimated 17.3 million American adults experiencing at least one major depressive episode in the past year.

“It can really take away someone's ability to function in their everyday life, whether that's [a] school function, work function, or in their home life as well,” Chepke said.

So what can you do to help fight your depression? Your first step is to check in with your doctor to make sure you have the right care plan in place.

Some suggestions from doctors that you can do on your own: exercise and maintain social connections. Doctors also suggest sitting in front of a therapy light for 30 minutes every day can help fight off seasonal depression.