Zoom fatigue is real and it's burning people out

Zoom conference calls and meetings are part of the new normal during COVID-19. But all that time on calls is stressing people out in big way.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Zoom calls and video conferences have become an integral part of many people's lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are a few reasons they're exhausting.

It's a condition experts are calling Zoom fatigue, and it's burning out millions of people.

Believe it or not, video chatting makes our brains work harder. Scientists say it takes more energy to process non-verbal cues, such as facial expressions or hand gestures. So it's no surprise people may need to reach for an extra cup of coffee to power through their next call.

Another problem facing people is constantly being on camera. Scientists say we're hyper aware when we're being watched, and that pressure can add stress for a lot of people.

Finally, experts say the constant blending of work and personal lives makes it impossible to separate the two. This can be especially problematic if your work space at home is the same as where your family spends its free time, such as the living room or kitchen.