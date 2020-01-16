CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brooks Sandwich House announced Thursday that they will re-open for business on February 1, two months after the murder of their beloved co-owner, Scott Brooks.

The restaurant is normally not open on Saturdays, but it will be open that day, the family said in a news conference Thursday. Brooks Sandwich House will not be serving breakfast anymore given the circumstances. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday going forward.

The family said employees will now arrive all together at the same time and leave together at the same time for safety reasons.

Around 4:45 a.m., Scott Brooks, 61, was opening the store when he was confronted by an unknown, armed person outside the NoDa restaurant.

Officers and Medic provided aid but Brooks died of his injuries.

Scott Brooks and his twin brother David run the three-generation, family-owned Brooks' Sandwich House originally opened in 1973 by their father. The cash-only restaurant is known in the community for its burgers, hot dogs, and chili.

Brooks Sandwich House Want to feel safe again going back to work. These men took so much away from me and my family they will never know. You took away my sweet uncle. You took away my work place. You took away so much...

