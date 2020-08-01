WCNC NBC Charlotte has obtained two surveillance videos showing the suspects wanted in connection with the murder of Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner Scott Brooks.

NBC Charlotte Defender Alex Shabad received the video through a police source Wednesday morning.

Brooks was shot and killed shortly after arriving at the family-owned restaurant on December 9. According to the time stamp on the video, the suspects were at the restaurant just before 6 a.m. Detectives believe Brooks' killing stemmed from a robbery attempt. Police said Brooks was preparing to open the shop when he was confronted by an unknown suspect.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police spokesperson said video surveillance would be critical to solving the case, asking any homeowners or businesses in the area to come forward with anything that could provide a clue.

Brooks and his twin brother David ran the three-generation, family owned business that was started by their father, CT, in 1973. The cash-only restaurant is known for its burgers, hot dogs and chili.

"Anyone who knows Charlotte, knows that that place is a staple of the community," Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Major Dave Robinson said. "It's an iconic kind of place and a landmark."

"It hits home hard," one woman told NBC Charlotte, later adding, "It's sad what's going on in the city of Charlotte. It's like every day we lose another life to murder."

A GoFundMe memorial fund was made in honor of Scott Brooks. Proceeds will go toward funeral expenses and college funds for his son. As of January 8, $42,543 had been raised, far exceeding the $20,000 goal.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tips can be left anonymously and anyone who provides information leading to an arrest is eligible for a $5,000 reward.

