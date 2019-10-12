CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Diocese of Charlotte placed Father Patrick Hoare of Ballantyne's St. Matthew on administrative leave on Monday afternoon. It comes after allegations of sexual abuse of a minor about 25 years ago in Pennsylvania -- before Hoare entered the ministry.

In a statement sent from the Bishop of the Diocese of Charlotte to parishioners of St. Matthew, Bishop Peter Jugis said the diocese has been in touch with police and will cooperate in investigations.

After the investigation has been completed, the diocese will then have an internal investigation to determine the credibility, according to Bishop Jugis.

The statement says, in part: "Please understand administrative leave is standard procedure under our policy and does not imply guilt. We do not yet know the facts and have no indication of any issues at St. Matthew Church."

Bishop Jugis also said in the statement that the diocese is committed to providing a safe environment for all, especially young people.

In January 2016, the Catholic News Herald announced that the Ballantyne church had reached 10,020 registered families.

