CMPD to release body cam footage from tear gas incident during June protests

It happened on the fifth consecutive day of protests in uptown Charlotte over the death of George Floyd. Protesters previously said they were trapped.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department received sharp criticism after using a "coordinated operation involving riot control agents" to disperse a crowd of protesters on 4th Street in uptown Charlotte during June 2 protests.

Now, the department says the body camera footage from that incident will be released on Wednesday. The incident has been the center of a lawsuit, and CMPD says the footage will be released per the court's ruling.

It happened on the fifth consecutive day of protests in uptown Charlotte over the death of George Floyd. Just before 9:30 p.m. that evening, CMPD said a group of several hundred protesters had been given multiple dispersal orders due to "violent criminal activity."

CMPD says the group marched up 4th Street and a "coordinated operation involving riot control agents" was used to disperse the crowd. Protesters, however, have said they were acting peacefully during a march when CMPD officers trapped them in a parking garage on 4th Street, using pepper spray and tear gas on the crowd.

The incident put the department under fire, and civil rights groups sued the department. Chief of Police Johnny Jennings previously said he's open to having tough conversations about policing, and the department is listening to the community.

In early August, CMPD announced the department was revising the use of chemical agents, like tear gas, requiring officers to now give additional dispersal orders before they are used.

It has not yet been confirmed what time the body camera footage from the June 2 protests will be released on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. WCNC Charlotte will have continuing coverage on-air and online as more information becomes available.