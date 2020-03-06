CMPD said Internal Affairs has received 50 complaints on officers since Friday

According to CMPD, 49 of the complaints were received on Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports that Internal Affairs has received 50 complaints on officers since Friday.

According to CMPD, 49 of the complaints were received on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are currently no officers on administrative leave in reference to protest-related incidents."

CMPD said it is conducting an internal review of its officers' actions after protesters said they were trapped and gassed in uptown Charlotte Tuesday night.

Protesters said they were acting peacefully during a march when CMPD officers trapped them in a parking garage on 4th Street, using pepper spray and tear gas on the crowd. The department sees it a little different, with CMPD saying rocks and bottles were being thrown at officers during Tuesday night's protest.

CMPD tweeted it will conduct a review to ensure that proper protocol was followed. Overnight, CMPD made 27 protest-related arrests. Since Friday, 97 people have been arrested in connection with protests in Charlotte.