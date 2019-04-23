CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A judge has ordered the release of the full body cam video of last month's shooting of Danquirs Franklin.

Amid mounting pressure from the community, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney previously said he was open to releasing the full body camera footage.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Charlotte City Council was able to watch all 11 minutes of the footage while CMPD only released two minutes and 20 seconds of the footage.

The video released to the public ended after Officer Wende Kerl fired the lethal shots, picked up the gun and Franklin's legs moved. From then on out, we don't know how much or how little first aid officers gave or what they said over the next eight to nine minutes, but councilmembers do know.

The full video will be released Wednesday at 5 p.m.

