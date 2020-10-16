After months of investigating, WCNC Charlotte has discovered Mecklenburg County doesn't know which small businesses received $5 million in taxpayer-backed loans.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Three Mecklenburg County commissioners are calling for action at Tuesday’s upcoming board meeting ahead of a WCNC Charlotte investigation.

County records show Commissioner Pat Cotham is requesting the county manager “provide the names of the companies that have received loans and the amount of funding they received from the COVID-19 Small Business Emergency Stabilization Fund and provide the information by the district.” Commissioners Trevor Fuller and Vilma Leake signed on as co-sponsors of the request.

Commissioners approved the $5 million loan fund in April as a way to help small businesses survive the pandemic. However, after months of investigation, WCNC Charlotte discovered no one in the county government knows who received the taxpayer-funded loans.

Taxpayers are funding $5 MILLION in loans, but we discovered @MeckCounty DOESN'T KNOW which small businesses received YOUR MONEY. Our #Defenders investigation hasn’t even aired yet and @PatCothamMeck and two others are already calling for action at Tuesday's #meckbocc meeting. pic.twitter.com/w9IaaohLig — Nate Morabito (@NateMorabito) October 16, 2020

“I’m appreciative that you contacted me about this,” Cotham said. “These are public dollars and I think that we should know that.”