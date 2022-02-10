NCDHHS inspection finds Meck Detention Center failed to meet minimum supervision requirements

NCDHHS found the detention center failed to maintain enough staff to keep the jail safe.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — New complaint investigation findings from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services found the Mecklenburg County Detention Center failed to meet minimum supervision requirements.

It comes after a WCNC Charlotte investigation identified a rise in violent attacks against guards and a lack of consistent inmate supervision due to a staffing shortage. The Fraternal Order of Police also filed a formal complaint with the NCDHHS in December, requesting an investigation.

At one point in the inspection, the findings note that to be fully staffed, each shift would have 80 detention staff working. In a list that follows detailing a records review of select dates in March, April, May, September, October, November and December, the inspection found several days that were understaffed by as many as 27 people.

The detention center now has a March 11 deadline to start fixing the problems identified. A plan of correction must be submitted to NCDHHS by that time, identifying what corrective actions will be made, what systemic changes will be made to prevent future problems, how corrective actions will be monitored, and dates by when corrective actions will be completed.

The @ncdhhs complaint investigation findings are in. They found what we found: a @MeckSheriff Detention Center failure to meet minimum supervision requirements. They also found the agency's staffing woes have led to an unsafe environment. Both require immediate action @wcnc pic.twitter.com/xuWXEabSa1 — Nate Morabito (@NateMorabito) February 10, 2022

NCDHHS said the detention center will be required to begin corrective action immediately at that point, and any completion date beyond 60 days from the initial survey will require written justification from Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.