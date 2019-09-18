ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — After investigating a Rowan County shooting death, officials have decided not to pursue charges. Officials say the fatal shot was fired as self-defense.

Statesville Police were called to the Davis Hospital just before midnight on September 13 when two people arrived with gunshot wounds. Both were in serious condition, and were transferred to Baptist Hospital for surgery.

The two gunshot wound victims were residents of Foster Road in Rowan County, 28-year-old Daquon Martin and 26-year-old Ronald Martin.

Around 4 a.m. September 14, Rowan County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home in the 5900 block of Foster Road. A body was discovered in the front yard of the residence, identified as 35-year-old Robin Otto Worth Jr. He was found with latex gloves on his hands and a black shirt covering his face.

He died from a single gunshot wound.

After investigating, RCSO detectives determined Worth and another suspect drove to the home from Salisbury. Worth approached the home in what officials believe was an attempted armed robbery.

Rowan County Sheriff's Office

Officials say Worth had a confrontation with the Martins, and Worth and the other suspect both fired multiple shots, striking the Martins. One of the Martins shot Worth, killing him.

The other suspect fled the scene, leaving Worth in the front yard. The Martins made their way to the hospital in Statesville.

Based on self-defense, officials say murder charges related to the shooting death of Robin Worth Jr. will not be filed. The investigation into the robbery and assault of the Martins is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. C. Moose (704) 216-8687, Detective Kyle Youngo (704) 216-8683 or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.

