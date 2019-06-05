CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A frightening crime hit a Myers Park neighborhood.

Police say two suspects broke into a home while people were inside around 4:30 a.m. Monday on Normandy Road, next to the Myers Park Golf Club. Officers later tried to stop the suspect vehicle, but they took off and crashed into a tree.

NBC Charlotte talked to a woman who is a nanny on Normandy Drive. She says it’s a safe, family friendly, and welcoming neighborhood. However, when she saw several police cars on the block Monday morning, she knew something was wrong.

The nanny, who asked her face not be shown or identity provided, says she watches children at a home on Normandy Road five days a week. She says the home invasion happened right across the street.

“It obviously scares me because I'm responsible for these kids," she sai. "I just want them to stay safe."

Investigators say the suspects stole property inside the home and also broke into two cars parked at the same home.

“It’s very surprising because this is a very family oriented, nice, welcoming, safe neighborhood, there's schools right around the corner,” the nanny told NBC Charlotte.

Police say officers later tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle in another part of town, but they took off. After a pursuit began, the suspects crashed into a tree on Slatewood Road, where they jumped and ran.

Back in Myers Park, the nanny says she’s had a conversation with her employers about being extra safe in light of the incident.

“Just make sure to keep all the doors all locked, and the windows all locked,” she said.

Police say they have not arrested either of the suspects. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the crime.

Other stories on WCNC: