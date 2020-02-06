Real-Time Updates: Protests in Charlotte continue for fourth day

One week since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protesters have gathered in Charlotte for a fourth consecutive day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday night, protesters in Charlotte gathered to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, one week since his death. It marks the fourth straight day of protests in Charlotte.

25 people were arrested Sunday after hours of peaceful protests gave way to violent protests late night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Saturday night, 30 people were arrested during protests in uptown Charlotte, police said. Friday night saw the arrest of 13 people, including Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston.

What follows is a timeline of events Monday night, updated live:

Real-time updates of protests in Charlotte:

9:40 p.m.

WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Sáenz is in uptown Charlotte, where a crowd is gathering outside of the CMPD headquarters.

Protesters can be heard chanting "No Justice, No Peace."

Meanwhile, CMPD officers are on bikes, setting up a line as they have in previous nights.

9:05 p.m.

CMPD says the protest at Freedom Park concluded.

The protest remained peaceful for its duration, and it's not currently believed that any arrests were made during the protest.

8:15 p.m.

The group of protesters has made their way toward Queens Road West near Freedom Park, around where the protest started, after marching through the area.

Protesters chant "I can't breathe" and "No Justice, No Peace."



7:30 p.m.

Protesters gathered peacefully in south Charlotte, beginning in Freedom Park and moving toward Myers Park.

At one point, protesters stopped, kneeled and chanted "I can't breathe" with fists in the air.