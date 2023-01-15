1 dies in shooting in east Charlotte

The homicide took place on Barrington Drive, according to CMPD.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was pronounced dead after a shooting in east Charlotte on Sunday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a shooting happened on Barrington Drive near Montego Drive on Sunday.

A male victim was found at the scene and transported to a local hospital. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

CMPD is further investigating this shooting. No further details are available at this time.

WCNC Charlotte will update when new information is available.

MORE FROM WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts