1 severely injured in Gastonia motorcycle crash, police say

Gastonia police are urging anyone with information to contact police at 704-842-5167

GASTONIA, N.C. — One person is in serious condition after his motorcycle collided with a car on Interstate 85 in Gastonia Saturday afternoon, police say.

The Gastonia Police Department said Terry Buchanan, 53, was traveling northbound on Interstate 85 near Exit 17 when they collided with a car around 4:02 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Buchanan was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was not injured, according to police.