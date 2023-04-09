15 people hospitalized after crash involving bus, Medic says

Medic said they had responded to an accident near the intersection on Oaklawn Avenue and Statesville Avenue.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fifteen people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Charlotte Area Transit System bus the morning of Easter Sunday, according to Medic.

According to CATS, bus number 2144 was operating on Route 21 when it was involved in an accident at Statesville and Oaklawn Avenue.

Medic confirmed 15 people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following the crash.

No word on if any other vehicles were involved at this time.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information regarding the crash.

Check back for updates here and on the WCNC Charlotte app.

