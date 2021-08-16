Charlotte child accidentally shot by another child, CMPD says

CMPD says the child who was shot is facing non-life-threatening injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 4-year-old child is in a hospital after another child accidentally shot them late Monday morning.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says they were called to Long Ridge Lane just after 11:30 a.m. They found the child suffering from a gunshot wound, and Medic took the child to a hospital for treatment. CMPD says the child was facing non-life-threatening injuries in a news release.

Officers say as of writing, it appears another child at the residence they were called to somehow found an unsecured gun in the home and accidentally shot the victim. CMPD says they are speaking with all adults who lived inside the home at the time.