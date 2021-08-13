South Carolina schools head back Monday

Starting Monday, Fort Mill School District students will be back full-time, five days a week.

LANCASTER, S.C. — As kids are set to return to the classroom in South Carolina on Monday, pediatric COVID-19 cases are surging.

A 16-year-old from Lancaster County died due to complications from the virus Friday, the teenager went to Andrew Jackson High School.

At least ten people in South Carolina under the age of 20 have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to the SCDHEC dashboard.

The death comes less than a week before South Carolina schools start class.

Under current state law, school districts can't require face masks.

Still, health officials encourage face coverings.



"I hope the school year will look like, is that our students our staff and visitors to the schools will adopt the recommendations," Dr. Linda Bell said.

As the delta variant spreads, Governor Henry McMaster encouraged vaccination for those who are eligible.

"Mandating masks is not the answer, personal responsibility is the answer," Gov. McMaster said.

Starting Monday, Fort Mill School District students will be back full-time, five days a week. From suggesting masks, to the installation of an air purification system aimed to kill the virus, the district spokesperson, Joe Burke says pandemic safety precautions are in place.

"Right now our current enrollment is currently sitting around 17,900 students," Burke said.

When school starts, desks will be three feet apart. The quarantine protocols will be different for fully vaccinated students and teachers, who won't have to quarantine after an exposure.

The school district asking for patience as they continue to navigate the pandemic.

"Everything to deal with over the last year and a half has been an up and down, and we understand that our teachers and parents and community, everybody has a little bit of anxiety and angst," Burke said. "We're going to continue to do what we did last year our teachers and community are going to come together."

There are around 550 kids enrolled in virtual learning.

Vaccinations aren't required, but at the end of this month they plan to have a vaccination clinic for students and facility.

Contact Lexi Wilson at lwilson@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.