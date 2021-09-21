$50,000 reward offered for information on death of Clemson student

19-year-old Tucker Hipps, a Clemson student, died in 2014, and his death has remained a mystery.

CLEMSON, S.C. — A $50,000 reward is being offered for information about a Clemson student's death in 2014.

Tucker Hipps, 19, was a sophomore at Clemson University when he went missing after an early morning run with his fraternity in September of 2014.

His body was later found that afternoon at about 3:30 p.m. in Lake Hartwell.

At the time, a complaint said his fraternity had a long tradition of pressuring and forcing pledges to jump off the bridge and swim ashore.

The fraternity denies that.

Tucker Hipps was reported missing on Monday, September 22, 2014, when he failed to return from an early morning... Posted by Crime Stoppers of Oconee County Inc on Monday, September 20, 2021

Oconee County Crimestoppers will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce the reward money and the creation of a documentary by Daniel E. Catullo III, an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker.