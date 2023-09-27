Wells Fargo submits proposal to add sign atop 550 South Tryon

The bank told WCNC Charlotte the proposed signage and enhanced lighting are part of a commitment to improve the employee experience and the link with the community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One of Charlotte's most iconic Uptown buildings could get some new signage if a proposal is accepted.

Wells Fargo confirmed to WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday it is seeking to add signage to the top of its office at 550 South Tryon Street. A spokesperson for the company said the signage is part of a nearly $500 million commitment to enhance employee's experiences while working at the building.

WCNC Charlotte reviewed rezoning documents filed by Wells Fargo with the city of Charlotte. The proposed signage would involve two signs with a maximum sign area of 3,760 square feet, one on each side of the tower. The signs would specifically be set on the topmost area, along the base of what forms an incomplete, upside-down triangle.

Along with the proposed signage, Wells Fargo said it plans to upgrade the LED lighting system on the sides and top of the tower. The company says this will elevate its Wells Fargo Lights program, which sees the tower lit up in different colors for different causes, programs, and events.

Wells Fargo said the tower was lit up for more than 230 nights in 2022 as part of the program.

More employees are working at both 550 South Tryon and at Three Wells Fargo Center as the company moves more employees out of its two other Uptown properties. In January, Wells Fargo confirmed it planned to exit One Wells Fargo Center and Two Wells Fargo Center.